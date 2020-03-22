DHSS reports 14 cases of Coronavirus in Greene County

Fourteen patients have tested positive for Coronavirus in Greene County, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

More than 100 people have tested positive for Coronavirus statewide as of Sunday, per Missouri DHSS.

Among the Greene County has 14 confirmed cases, two have been medically cleared.

DHSS did not provide any information on the gender, age range or potential travel history of the new cases.

For the latest Coronavirus updates in Missouri and the Ozarks, click here.