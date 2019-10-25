DIAMOND FIND: Arkansas woman digs up 3-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park

An Arkansas couple dug up the third largest diamond found this year at Crater of Diamond State Park.

Pat Choat, 65 and her husband uncovered a brown 3.29 carat diamond. It took the couple just 30 minutes to dig up the diamond.

“I saw something shiny several feet ahead of me and walked over to see what it was," said Choate. "I lost sight of it when I got close, but then I turned around I found the diamond lying beside me!”

Choate says she knew she had found a diamond right away and showed it to a few other visitors who were nearby. She carried it in a pill bottle to show her husband before taking it to the park’s Diamond Discovery Center, where park staff registered it as a brown diamond weighing 3.29 carats.

"Choate’s diamond is about the size of a chickpea, with a sparkling metallic luster and a beautiful hue similar to brandy. Like many larger diamonds from the park, it appears to be fractured and contains a few inclusions, which gives it a unique appearance.”

Choate’s gem is the third-largest diamond found in 2019, so far. It is the largest brown gem found at the park in more than two years, since a teenager from Centerton, Arkansas discovered a 7.44-carat brown diamond in March 2017. 426 diamonds have been registered at Crater of Diamonds State Park in 2019, weighing more than 84 carats.. Of those 15 diamonds registered this year have weighed at least one carat each.