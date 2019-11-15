DNR investigating gas vapor leaking into Seymour, Mo. sewer

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is trying to figure out the source of gas vapor getting into the sewer system near Francis Street and Clinton Avenue in Seymour.

The city requested the DNR's help after a person complained about the smell of gas getting into their home.

A representative with the department told KY3 a nearby gas station is an obvious source, but crews have been conducting tests in the area for more than a week with inconclusive results.

The DNR is working with the city to keep vapors out of the sewer until it can find out what is causing the leak. Neighbors say they were told it is not dangerous.