DNR rips up part of Seymour, Mo. street to look for source of gas leak

Four weeks later, still no word on what's causing gas to leak from underground pipes in Seymour. The Department of Natural Resources started investigating after someone smelled gasoline in their home.

Wendell Hall, with the DNR, said the vapor is in the city's sewer system, but said he and his crew still can't find the source. Hall said he and his crew have tried to avoid doing what they're having to do now, rip up parts of Frances St. to find out where the gas is coming from.

"We've done a lot of things," he said.

Hall is the on-scene coordinator for the investigation. He said the first thing his crew did was ask the nearby gas station, a Hot Spot, to test its tanks.

"The lines and tanks are not leaking," he said.

He said he's been on the site for about a month, and said the gasoline is in the sewer system, which is made of clay tile.

"Rain water, essentially, gets on the inside and we do know it's not a newer system and there's a lot of opportunity through here for something on the outside to get on the inside the sewer," Hall said.

The sewer line runs right underneath Frances St., so the DNR's Emergency Response Team started drilling, hoping that would reveal the source.

"We drilled all along Frances St. and circled the gas station and none of those drill holes showed anything indicative of a pocket of fuel," Hall said.

This isn't the first time Hall has investigated this particular sewer system for gasoline issues. According to Hall, in 2012, the DNR did the same thing it's doing now, excavating parts of the sewer. At the time, Hall said, they chalked it up to illegal dumping.

"Now, today, looking back and seeing what we're seeing today, we're thinking they're probably related," he said.

While Hall and his crew look for the source of the gasoline, he insisted there is no health risk to the community.

"People would get their drinking water from wells, this is a whole different water system," he said.

The DNR also added a vent machine to one part of Frances St. to air any gasoline vapors out of the sewer system.

There is another gas station, a Casey's General Store, just a block away from the current investigation point. Hall said that is a "fair" distance from the work site, but he isn't ruling out anything.

According to Hall, finding the source is just part of the battle. It will take clean-up and possibly a new sewer line to fix the issue.