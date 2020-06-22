Dallas County Health Department reports first death from COVID-19

The Dallas County Health Department reports its first death from COVID-19.

Health leaders say the man, in his late 80s, was hospitalized on June 16.

The county reports nine total cases since the pandemic began.

The health department urges you to take preventive actions to prevent the spread of all respiratory viruses. These actions include:

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

· Stay home if you are sick.

Older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions may be at higher risk for more serious complications from COVID-19.