David Lee Roth added to KISS concert in Springfield

David Lee Roth is joining rock n' roll legends KISS at JQH Arena in February.

KISS is bringing its End of the Road Tour to Springfield Tuesday, February 18.

David Lee Roth is the former frontman for Van Halen. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007. Ross then turned solo, successfully releasing several albums in the 1980s and 1990s.

He joins KISS on stage. The rockers have sold 100 million albums worldwide. The band extended its worldwide tour Thursday into 2021.

