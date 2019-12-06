Greene County judge sentences Kenneth Robert Davis for beating his daughter

A Greene County judge sentenced a father accused of beating his young daughter to life in prison.

A jury found him Robert Kenneth Davis guilty of seven counts of child abuse in September. He received the maximum punishment possible on each count he was found guilty.

Prosecutors say he tortured his 8-year-old daughter in 2018, severely beating and choking her. The girl survived. She testified Davis pulled her hair out in the beating.

Davis is also charged in the beating death of Kinzlea Kilgore, 3, to death in Dallas County. That happened a few months after he attacked his own child.