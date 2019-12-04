Deadline extended two weeks for Sunday alcohol sales petition

The deadline to sign a petition to allow alcohol sales on Sunday has been extended by two weeks.

"Why not. It's going on most everywhere else. I mean, if we can't buy it here we're going to go somewhere else and get it," Michael Hayes told KY3.

That's how Michael Hayes feels about Sunday alcohol sales in Mountain Home.

He's lived here since moving from Missouri four years ago.

When he wants a drink on Sunday, he has to travel.

"We have to drive about 15 miles and go to the state line over there in Missouri to get alcohol. It's ridiculous," Hayes exclaimed.

Come next year, that could change thanks to a petition currently making its rounds.

The petition, originally had a deadline to gather 622 signatures by December 3rd.

The deadline is now December 19th.

Currently, residents in Baxter County must travel to Norfork or to Salesville, to Norfork Lake Liquor, where they can purchase alcohol on Sundays. The owner at Norfork Lake Liquor says that if Mountain Home does pass an ordinance allowing liquor sales on Sunday, business here will be affected.

City Clerk Brian Plumlee says around 700 signatures were turned in on Monday and nearly 500 have already been validated.

If the petition reaches its goal, council would still have to vote the issue to a public vote in March.

If voters say yes, grocery stores, gas stations and liquor stores inside the city limits could sell alcohol from 10 am to 10 on Sundays, something that is currently illegal.

Hayes thinks voters will ultimately say yes out of convenience.

"Cause I think they're like me, why do you want to drive 15 miles, burn your gas to get you a beer on Sunday," Hayes added.

City leaders aren't sure yet now much sales tax revenue would be generated if the measure passes.

