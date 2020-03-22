Deadline extended to renew driver's licenses, plates in Missouri

The Missouri Department of Revenue has extended deadlines for those looking to renew driver licenses and license plates.

Missouri vehicle owners with license plates or registrations expiring in March and April have been granted an automatic two-month extension, according to Gov. Mike Parson's Office.

For those in need of a vehicle safety and emission inspection to renew their license plates, this deadline has also been extended an additional 60 days.

Additionally, extensions for driver licenses, non-driver licenses and noncommercial instruction permits will be granted for those with expiration dates set between March 1 and April 30.

The order does not waive the mandatory retesting requirement for people who have allowed their license to expire for more than 184 days.

