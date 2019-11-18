Deer harvest numbers down for opening weekend in Missouri compared to 2018

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows deer hunters harvested 88,843 deer during the opening weekend of the November portion of the fall firearms deer season Nov. 16 and 17.

Of the 88,843 deer harvested, 51,086 were antlered bucks, 8,115 were button bucks, and 29,642 were does. Top harvest counties for opening weekend were Franklin with 2,078 deer checked, Texas with 1,931, and Callaway with 1,735.

Last year, hunters checked 99,470 deer during the opening weekend of the 2018 November portion of firearms deer season.

