RAW VIDEO: Deer hunter captures bobcat in the woods of Barry County, Mo.

A deer hunter came across something he never expected in the woods of Barry County.

Courtesy Tommy Ray

Tommy Ray captured video of a bobcat. It slowly walks by Ray, never acknowledging him.

Missouri Department of Conservation's Francis Skalicky says bobcat sightings are increasing in Missouri as the population increases. He says they are primarily nocturnal, living in heavy forest cover, preferably second-growth timber with much underbrush, broken with clearings such as glades and rocky outcrops.