Deer hunters in Barry County discover remains of missing Oklahoma man

The Barry County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery of skeletal remains and clothing found by deer hunters.

The hunters found the remains in the Mark Twain National Forest approximately a mile off Forest Road, southwest of Roaring River State Park.

Authorities identified the remains as Ritchie Vaughn Ellis, of Wyandotte, Okla. Authorities reported Ellis missing January 26 after his car was found near Roaring River. Then, several extensive searches of the forest turned up nothing.

Investigators say there are no signs of foul play.