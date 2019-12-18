Tour featuring Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts add concerts in KC, St. Louis

The blockbuster stadium tour featuring rock legends Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts added several more cities. And yes St. Louis and Kansas City are now on the tour.

The bands will perform at Kauffman Stadium June 23. The Royals announced tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. January 10 through the Royals website. Kauffman is rare site concerts. Bill Joel last played the stadium in September 2018. You have to go back nearly 40 years to find another concert.

The tour stops in St. Louis at Busch Stadium on June 25. Tickets also go on sale January 10 at 10 a.m. Busch Stadium has hosted several concerts.

All of the new tour stops are in the Midwest. Here are the new dates:

ADDED TOUR DATES:

*June 21 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

*June 23 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium

*June 25 – St. Louis, Missouri @ Busch Stadium

*June 27 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

*June 29 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

*July 2 – Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ballpark

*July 3 – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium