Defense secretary open to reinstating fired USS Roosevelt captain

Defense Secretary Mark Esper told NBC News he has “an open mind” about the possible reinstatement of the fired commanding officer of the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper says he's "got to keep an open mind" about the possibility of reinstating fired aircraft carrier commander Capt. Brett Crozier, shown in this photo. (Source: U.S. Navy/CNN)

“It will come to me at some point in time," Esper said of the findings of a concluded investigation into the firing. "As I’m in the chain of command, I can’t comment on it further, but I’ve got to keep an open mind with regard to everything.”

Then-acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly fired Capt. Brett Crozier earlier this month.

Crozier had written a memo warning Navy leaders about a coronavirus outbreak on the aircraft carrier. The memo ended up getting leaked to the press.

Modly said Crozier displayed poor judgement by disseminating the warning too widely.

Modly later resigned over his handling of the incident, which included insulting Crozier while speaking to the ship’s crew via loudspeaker.

As of Thursday, more than 600 sailors from the Roosevelt had tested positive for COVID-19. The Navy says 94% of the crew have been tested.

Six Roosevelt sailors are in U.S. Naval Hospital Guam receiving treatment. One sailor is in the ICU. Another sailor has died.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.