Demand for hand sanitizer skyrockets with growing coronavirus concerns

Flu season already has people using plenty of hand sanitizer. Add fears of the coronavirus, and sanitizer sales are through the roof. A company in Nixa that makes cleaning products is working overtime to meet the growing demand.

As disinfectant supplies are flying off store shelves across the country, Aire-Master of America, Inc. has turned all turned all of its attention to filling orders for hand sanitizing gels.

"All hands on deck, for sure," said CEO Doug McCauley.

Nixa-based Aire-Master makes and ships cleaning supplies all over the country.

McCauley said, this week, the company has seen a boom in business with growing concerns over the coronavirus.

"We've just been inundated with people wanting large shipments and more quantity," he said.

Fitness centers, medical clinics, courthouses and churches, even Palen Music Center, all stocking up on sanitizers.

"This is a music store, we have guitars, basses, drums, band instruments. Most everything in here is something you touch," said store manager Nate White.

White said employees use hand sanitizer every day, but now, they're even more focused on keeping the store clean.

"We want folks to feel comfortable and safe to come in and play the instruments and not even think about any of that stuff," White said. "I mean, this is not a place where you come to worry, this is a place you come to have fun."

At Aire-Master, there are five assembly lines working overtime to fill orders.

McCauley said 20,000 pounds of ethyl alcohol has been put in sanitizer bottles in the last two days.

"We've exhausted our local suppliers and they're still working for us trying to find what they can," he said.

He said, now, the main challenge is finding caps, bottles and pumps.

"As long as the ingredients are available and the packing is available. We're going to keep producing as much as we can," McCauley said.

Medical professionals say washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds is the best way to protect yourself, but using hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol can be a back-up option.