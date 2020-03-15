Due to growing fears of the Coronavirus, the Greene County Democrats have decided to cancel their annual Democrat Days event.
The event serves as a fundraiser for the county's Democratic Party and is the largest annual gathering in southwest Missouri. Party officials say moving forward with the event wouldn't be responsible. Democrat Days was originally slated for April 3-4 at the DoubleTree in Springfield.
Democrat Days canceled over coronavirus
