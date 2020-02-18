Department of Labor issues final decision on misuse of grant funds given to Springfield

Springfield will not have to pay back hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal grant money that was misspent.

The America's Promise Grant was meant to pay for students to go to college for free to study various programs in the medical field.

But the money was given to students who didn't qualify.

There were 270 people who received grant money they shouldn't have according to the first audit done last year.

A second audit also showed misspending but cut that number down to 47 people.

"We have a really well trained staff that was able to walk us through this issue, put the checks and balances in place. With our great relationship with the department of labor we really insured, moving forward that they had every confidence in us that we could continue and meet our performance measures and goals," said Sally Payne, Interim Director of Workforce Development.

There are five people left in the program.



Ozarks Technical College will NOT use that grant money to pay for the remaining costs of the students' training.