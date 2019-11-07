Department of Natural Resources updates north Springfield landowners about TCE levels

Landowners in Springfield whose wells may have been tainted by a former electronics plant found out Thursday night what progress has been made to clean things up.

The Department of Natural Resources held a meeting to update residents on trichloroethylene (TCE) test results and what lies ahead. Thursday was the first time since March that the public has had a chance to meet face-to-face with officials involved in the clean up process of sites contaminated by the dangerous chemical TCE.

"Anytime somebody is in a situation that is that they feel is out of their control, that creates frustration," said Brian Quinn with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. "We certainly understand that and we're doing what we can to address the issue."

The department shared information from its investigation at the Electro-Pac in Willard. It said samples taken there between May and August all came back with TCE levels within the bounds of what the state considers acceptable.

"If folks are being exposed to TCE that is a concern for everyone and we're concerned about that as well," said Quinn.

Representatives with Northrop Grumman had different results. The company's investigation found six locations with levels above the maximum. The company owns the Litton Inc. site. A representative said during the presentation the company plans to continue checking wells in the area for TCE at a quarterly rate.

State Representative Sonya Anderson attended the meeting. She said she's been involved in the process. Anderson said there has been less panic than before, but the public still reaches out to her about their concerns.

"You know there's people's wells who have tested positive that have continued to contact me and I've continued to monitor and make sure that they're getting taken care of," she said.

Anderson also said an invaluable resource tool the public can utilize to identify contaminated sites near them is the Environmental Site Tracking and Research Tool ( E-START) .

"That way people can see where they live and if there's a site like this near them," Anderson said. "They need to be concerned about their water or if they need to have their well tested they can express their concerns.

