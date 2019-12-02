Deputies arrest 3 in drugs sweep in Camden County, Mo.

Camden County, Mo. deputies arrested three in a drugs sweep in Linn Creek.

Officers with the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office arrested Darrin Hopkins, 55, Russell Stamm, 41, of Linn Creek, and Mary Hill, 40, of Linn Creek on December 1. Hill and Stamm face two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Hopkins faces felony drug trafficking, felony possession charges for a controlled substance and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Deputies say after executing a search warrant at a home in Linn Creek. Officers seized approximately 56 grams of methamphetamine, 24 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, 300 grams of marijuana, THC wax, hashish, three grams of fentanyl, seven hydrocodone pills, 113 pseudoephedrine tablets along with precursors used in the production of methamphetamine, two firearms, a large amount of currency, drug paraphernalia and counterfeit money. A later executed search warrant found 189 hydrocodone pills, two grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, hashish, and drug paraphernalia used in the distribution of controlled substances were seized.

Hill and Stamm bonded out of jail. Hopkins remains in jail. A judge set bond at $100,000.