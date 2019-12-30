Deputies arrest man accused of shooting into Stone County, Mo. home

Stone County, Mo. deputies arrested a man accused of firing shots inside a home.

Deputies responded to the home in the northern part of the county on December 26. Officers say they identified Richard Greenway as the shooter. A judge issued an arrest warrant.

Deputies two days later received word Greenway was at his shop on Night Shade Road around 12:30 p.m. After setting up a perimeter, a standoff between Greenway and officers lasted nearly two hours. The officers arrested him without incident.

Greenway faces two domestic assault charges. He is jailed without bond.

Deputies say they also recovered a stolen truck from the property.

