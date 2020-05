Camden County deputies arrested a man in Osage Beach after nearly a months long investigation into claims of a sexual offense on a child.

Deputies say John W. Ferry, 52, of Osage Beach, was arrested Thursday when detectives obtained a felony warrant and found him.

The investigation started on April 23.

Ferry was charged with two counts of Felony Child Molestation.

He remains at the Camden County Correctional Facility and is denied bond.