Deputies arrest man who tried to stop bus routes in Stoutland, Mo.

Camden County, Mo. deputies arrested a man with a firearm after he tried to stop school bus drivers from beginning their routes in Stoutland.

Deputies responded to the school in the early hours Thursday. The deputies located the convicted felon and seized his gun. The bus drivers then began his route.

Deputies say the incident didn't end there. They say the man tried to get out of the officer's vehicle. Deputies say he then tried escape the booking area of the jail.

The Camden County Sheriff's Office did not release the man's name.

