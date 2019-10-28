Deputies arrest woman accused of machete attack in Mountain Home, Ark.

Baxter County, Ark. deputies arrested a woman accused of injuring a man with a machete.

Deputies arrested Dawn Louise Rowland, 44, of rural Mountain Home Saturday night. She faces a domestic battery, resisting arrest and obstructing justice charges.

Deputies responded to a report of a physical domestic disturbance at the home in which a man was reported to be cut up badly and lying on the ground covered in blood. Deputies say they made contact with Rowland who became extremely agitated. She was carrying a bottle of vodka. Deputies then found the man in front of the home in a pool of blood and broken glass. He told deputies Rowland attacked him with a machete. He had several gashes on him. The victim suffered serious injuries.

Deputies say Rowland was very argumentative and refused to stop interfering with the ambulance crew. Deputies used a Taser device to calm her.

Rowland is jailed on $50,000 bond.

