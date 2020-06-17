Deputies bust drug operation in Galena, Mo.

The Stone County (Mo.) Sheriff's Office say a search warrant led them to a drug operation.

Deputies Tuesday executed the search warrant at 213 West 5th Street in Galena.

Sheriff Doug Rader says officers confiscated two pounds of marijuana, two different types of controlled substances, drug packaging items, assorted drug paraphernalia and three firearms. The investigation is ongoing.

Sheriff Rader says he welcomes any information about suspected drug information in your neighborhood.