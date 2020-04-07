Deputies find explosive device while searching for stolen property in Lake Ozark

While searching for a suspect in a stolen property investigation, deputies in Miller County, Missouri, came across an improvised explosive device at a home in Lake Ozark Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Miller County Sheriff's Office, deputies were searching a home on Highway W when they came across the explosive.

Deputies secured the scene, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol Explosives Disposal Unit was called to disable and remove the explosive from the property.

The suspect has been identified as Kaleb Henson. He is facing charges for stealing, as well as additional charges for possession of an explosive device. In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said Henson is often seen walking or riding a bicycle.

Deputies are asking anyone who has information on where Henson may be to call the sheriff's office at 573-369-2342.