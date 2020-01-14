Deputies go beyond the call of duty to help elderly Greene Co couple

Two Greene County deputies saved the day for an elderly couple near Republic.

Deputies Austin Adams and Chuck Baxter went out, on what seemed to be a routine, check well-being call, only to find that it was anything but.

A woman called requesting help. However, it was the kind of help she needed that really brought out the best in these deputies. They took their commitment to serve the community to a whole new level.

"We do a lot more than just interact with people who are doing wrong. We're there to help and try to make things the best we can for people," said Deputy Baxter.

Last month he and Deputy Adams were on patrol, driving through the county, when the call came though from dispatch.

"An elderly female called in to 911 because she wanted help with taking care of her husband," said Deputy Adams.

"Cleaning house," said Deputy Baxter.

Deputy Adams said, "She wanted help doing laundry that's what it was.

"Yeah," confirmed Deputy Baxter.

It seems the pair living off Farm Road 188 was struggling to take care of themselves.

"She seemed kind of confused as to what was going on," said Deputy Baxter. "She told us several times that he was her caregiver. Something had happened to him the week prior and he was not able to care for her so she was having to assume the role as caregiver for both of them. She was just having difficulties. I think she was a little overwhelmed."

The deputies noticed the couple needed basic household supplies.

"She said she needed food and laundry detergent but a specific kind. I had to go searching for that," said Deputy Adams.

His search took him a few miles down the road the nearest store to get what was needed.

"She just seemed so helpless at that point," said Deputy Adams. "She was very concerned about getting that task done. I would hope that someone would do that for my grandparents."

Deputy Baxter stayed with the couple to make sure they stayed safe.

"They were surprised that we went to that length to help out. They more or less expected us to do the minimum of what we needed to do. They thanked us for going beyond that," he said.

The deputies didn't just leave the elderly couple alone once they got the supplies they needed.

They were able to contact nearby family members, asking them to take over caring for the pair.