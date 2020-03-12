Deputies investigate shooting in Fordland, Mo.; shooter is on the run

Webster County deputies are looking for a shooter after a man was shot at a home in Fordland, Mo. Authorities say the victim was shot once, but multiple other rounds went into the home. Officials say the injury appeared to be non-life threatening.

It happened around 7:00 o'clock on Thursday morning, on the intersection of 1st and Maple street. That is near the Fordland Elementary School. Webster County Sheriff Roye Cole said the school is on soft lockdown. Fordland High School was briefly on lockdown this morning, until the scene was cleared by Sheriff Cole.

Cole said Jesse St. John is the suspect they are looking for, and believes he has left the county. He doesn't believe there is a threat to the community. At this time there is no motive for the shooting.

This story may be updated.