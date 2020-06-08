Deputies investigating reports of shots being fired during a weekend fight at a Lake of the Ozarks bar

Deputies are searching for a person who they say shot a gun four or five times during a fight in the early Sunday morning hours at Shady Gators, a popular bar the Lake of the Ozarks.

According to Camden County Sheriff's Office Captain Chris Twitchel, a fight broke out up the road from the bar, after last call around 2 a.m.

The shots were fired after a man was being jumped by several other people, according to Twitchel.

Twitchel said deputies have several accounts on what the suspect looked like, but said they are all different. Deputies are working to review video in the area to get a better identification of the suspect.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Camden County Sheriff's Office at (573) 346-2243.