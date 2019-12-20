Deputies make arrest after 6-day crime spree through Vernon County, Mo.

Vernon County, Mo. deputies arrested a man for what they say is a six-day crime spree.

Taylor Robinson, 27, of Richards, Mo., faces five counts of stealing, 2 counts of receiving stole property and 1 count of stealing a firearm. Sheriff Jason Mosher says Robinson is on parole after serving time for stealing a car.

Investigators received separate reports of a vehicle stolen in rural Schell City and rural Richards Mo. Deputies found both vehicles abandoned.

A citizen's tip then led to Robinson's arrest. Deputies found him hiding underneath a bed inside a home. Detectives also located a stolen firearm and multiple items believed to be stolen from several other cases. Detectives then recovered three additional vehicles reported stolen from the city of Nevada.

Sheriff Mosher calls it a great example of teamwork between Investigators and deputies as they worked late into the night to recover the property, stolen vehicles, and get them back to the owners.

“This is the first time we have worked a case where 5 vehicles stolen within a week were linked to the same suspect.”

A judge set bond at $30,000. He remains in the Vernon County Jail.