Deputies preparing for a record number of visitors at the Lake of the Ozarks for the Fourth of July Weekend

We're approaching another summer holiday weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks.

"We're expecting a pretty record weekend on people coming down to the lake," said Chris Twitchel, Captain of the Camden County Sheriff's Office.

Twitchel believes not having to fly to get to the Lake of the Ozarks is a big deal.

"It's situated in such a superb area in the United States, which is right in the middle. People aren't traveling as far out as they used to for vacation," Twitchel noted.

Another big reason why he's expecting a record weekend is because Missouri doesn't have any statewide restrictions in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unlike the state of Kansas, and the cities of St. Louis and Kansas City, Missouri, you're not required to wear a mask in public at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Unlike Florida the bars are open, too.

"I think people are looking for a little more of a normal," Twitchel said. "Whenever they're being restricted as much in their areas, they do flock down here for that."

Though it's not an order, Governor Mike Parson and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services do recommend people wear face masks in public settings.

Aside from concerns surrounding the coronavirus, deputies want to remind people to celebrate the holiday responsibly.

"​Just because we're not as restrictive here doesn't mean we are not as strict on our standards for the way people conduct themselves down here," Twitchel said. "We ask everybody to act accordingly, come down here and have fun and leave happy. But, if they don't we're going to take enforcement measures, and we're going to make sure people aren't acting fools down here."

KY3/KSPR's Andrew Havranek made a visit to the Camden County Health Department Wednesday afternoon after emailing and calling the health director. Havranek wanted to ask her if she had any recommendations to people coming to the lake area this weekend to stay safe during the pandemic, and if she was concerned this weekend could bring more scenes like the packed pool bar videos from Memorial Day.

Havranek was told she was too busy to interview.