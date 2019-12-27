Deputies raid Marshfield home in drug bust; 4 arrested

Webster County deputies arrested four in a drug bust in Marshfield.

Deputies received a tip about drugs being dealt out of a home. After a short investigation, deputies and officers with the Marshfield Police Department executed a search warrant.

The officers found a substantial amount of methamphetamine, controlled pills, drug paraphernalia and other drugs. They also found more than $10,000 in cash. Officers estimate the street value is at $77,000.

Deputies booked the four arrested for suspicion of distributing a controlled substance near a park. The prosecutor has yet to file formal charges.

