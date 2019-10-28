Deputies recover bodies from fire in Newton Co., Ark; find evidence pointing to murder-suicide

Deputies got the call around 2:30 p.m. Friday of a house fire near Jasper. And right away they could tell a couple things were off.

"They realized the vehicles were there. They were just moved really close to the house. There noticed blood on the front porch," said Chief Deputy Greg Harris with the Newton County Sheriff's Office

The deputies saw a body in the doorway and went in to recover it.

"Pull the one body out, saw the other body, and pulled both the bodies out. They also managed to seize some evidence that was pertinent," Harris said.

They also pulled a dead dog out. But it was clear to police the fire didn't kill the two people and the dog.

The bodies were later identified as 33-year-old Dustin Reno, who goes by Cody, and his mother, 71-year-old Dianne Reno.

Deputies believe Cody shot and killed his mother and the dog.

"The mother actually had a pillow over her head," Harris said. "The dog was actually laying beside her on the cot that she was on. She appeared to be asleep when it happened probably."

The chief deputy says Cody then set fire to an outbuilding and the house, and then shot himself.

"Gun was right beside his hand," Harris said. "And speaking with folks that knew them better, apparently the son had had some emotional troubles through the years."

The Newton County chief deputy said the Reno family has lived in the county for years, and the deputy said he never heard of something like this happening since he has lived in the area.

"It's always shocking. It's a terrible thing," Harris said.

And if those deputies had never gone in to recover the bodies and evidence, the case could've ended up remaining open indefinitely.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office is waiting on the Arkansas State Medical Examiner's Office to confirm the cause of death.

