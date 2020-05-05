Deputies recover suspected meth, marijuana, cash from Camden County traffic stop

Deputies from the Camden County Sheriff's Office recovered suspected meth, marijuana and currency from a traffic stop Tuesday morning.

The sheriff's office says it seized 22.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine from Harrell S. Brannan, 56, of Overland, Missouri.

Deputies made a traffic stop near the area of Horseshoe Bend Parkway in the early morning hours. While investigating, deputies requested a K-9 and obtained a positive alert.

Brannan was charged with Felony Deliver a Controlled Substance and denied bond. He is being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility.