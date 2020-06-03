Officers searching for hit-and-run driver after fiery crash into 2 cars near Mueller

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in north Springfield. The crash caught three cars on fire.

Officers responded to the crash next to Mueller's around 9:30 a.m. near Warren and Phelps.

Witnesses tell KY3 News the driver of a white car was driving fast, hit the railroad crossing on Warren. The car ended up airborne landing in grass near the Mueller building. He lost control, hit part of a picnic table then hit two other vehicles. All three vehicles soon after caught fire. The driver showed a gun, then left the scene.

Police are searching for the driver, described as a white man in his 20s with tattoos on his face. Deputies believe he was spooked after he saw several staking out a neighborhood.