Greene County deputies tracked man who removed ankle monitor for a week before pursuit

Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott said his deputies have been tracking Martin Correa, 30, for a week, since the day he first removed his ankle monitor.

Thursday at 6 p.m. deputies received a tip Correa was on his way to the home of a victim with a protection order against him.

"He was somebody we needed to get into custody," said Arnott. "He was a danger."

Arnott said Correa had multiple warrants and had removed his ankle bracelet. Thursday night, his deputies waited outside a home where they knew he was headed.

"He progressed from domestic violence to stalking and he was a very dangerous individual, as you can tell by the warrants he was arrested for," Arnott said.

Correa tried to run when he saw police, but deputies took out his tires with spike strips in less than 30 seconds. Correa continued to drive on two tires leading police on a pursuit that ended when he smashed into a patrol squad and two parked cars. Arnott said the chase lasted about five minutes.

"Whether it's five minutes or 30 seconds there's always a danger," he said. "This is why we use tactics to where we had set up with spike strips already so we were in the area set up if he decided to run."

Arnott said Correa has a long history and has been one of the targets of their Fugitive Apprehension Unit. He said deputies work with pre-trial services to find anyone who has removed their ankle monitor.

"We just actually met in the last week or so to formulate a really good game plan on how to go after these and how to notify our unit right away," Arnott said.

According to Arnott, there were about 14,000 outstanding arrest warrants when the Fugitive Apprehension Unit started last year, but that number has dropped thanks to their work.

"We got that list down to about 6,000 arrest warrants," he said. "Now we are focusing on the 1,000 outstanding felony warrants, which were, just like yesterday, we're taking care of business."

