Dermatologists give advice for skincare during global pandemic

Dr. Lesley Hawley, a Springfield dermatologist, says she's seen the skin on many people's hands inflamed, cracked, and dry because of hand-washing.

"Hand dermatitis is a huge issue right now," said Dr. Lesley Hawley.

Dr. Hawley says water temperature contributes to eczema, the hotter the water the more skin dries out.

"We ask people if you can refrain from using Clorox wipes on your hands, they are good for surfaces, great to decontaminate rooms but not good for the skin," said Dr. Hawley.

She also recommends switching up how you wash your hands, not always using soap and water as your first choice.

"Hand sanitizers are very good for keep bacteria away and are actually, in the long run, going to be healthier for the skin," said Dr. Hawley.

Another irritation she sees is skin inflammation on the face from wearing a mask.

"If you can remove the mask every four hours that will help reduce the moisture and penetration of that moisture," said Dr. Hawley.

If that's not possible, she urges you to moisturize before and after using the mask.

"You cannot moisturize too much. We say do it morning, noon and night, keep yourself greased up," said Dr. Hawley.