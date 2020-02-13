Detective recovering after shooting at Arkansas Walmart

About 100 people attended a community prayer service in the eastern Arkansas city where two police officers were shot and wounded at a Walmart earlier in the week.

Family members say that one of the injured officers remains in intensive care at a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, but that he is continuing to recover. The shooting happened Monday in Forrest City, Arkansas. Authorities say the gunman died in an exchange of gunfire with the officers.

At Wednesday's service at Ridgewood Baptist Church, Senior Pastor Jim Whaley asked those gathered to pray for Watlington, the other wounded officer and the gunman's family.

