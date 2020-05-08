Dickerson Park Zoo will reopen in phases starting May 26

The Dickerson Park Zoo has announced its reopening plans and says the facility will reopen in phases.

The zoo will open for Friends of the Zoo members on Tuesday, May 26 through Thursday, May 28. The zoo expects to open to the public on Friday, May 29.

Dickerson Park Zoo closed on March 19 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a spokesperson for the zoo, the soft opening will help zoo staff observe high-traffic areas and traffic patterns to make adjustments as needed.

In recent weeks, the zoo had taken several safety measures to keep its staff safe, like issuing masks, and gloves to be worn when working with the animals.

Visitors are asked to maintain social distancing requirements, frequently wash hands, and stay at home if they show symptoms of illness.

Dickerson Park Zoo’s daily hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.