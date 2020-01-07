Dine Out for Hunger: January 19-25

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- If you dine out from January 19-25 you can help local families with Dine Out for Hunger. Participating local restaurants will feature special menu items during this time, in which SGC Foodservice will match 50 cents of those purchases, and all proceeds go to Ozarks Food Harvest.
Here is a full list of participating restaurants:
Flat Creek
Bair’s Sports Grill
Mel’s Hard Luck Diner
Farmhouse Restaurant
Hog Tide Bar-B-Que
ReRico Brazilian Grill
Whole Hog BBQ
W.F. Cody’s
Metropolitan Grill
Hard Knox BBQ
Nicola’s Ristorante
Maso Pizza
The Hill Italian Restaurant
Neighbors Mill Bakery & Cafe
Coyotes Adobe Café
BlackBird Bar & Grill
Danna’s BBQ
Mexican Villa
Rocking Chair Restaurant
Springfield Brewing Co.
The Pitch Pizza & Pub
Archie's Italian Eatery
Click HERE for more information on Dine Out for Hunger.