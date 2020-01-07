Dine Out for Hunger: January 19-25

If you dine out from January 19-25 you can help local families with Dine Out for Hunger. Participating local restaurants will feature special menu items during this time, in which SGC Foodservice will match 50 cents of those purchases, and all proceeds go to Ozarks Food Harvest.

Here is a full list of participating restaurants:

Flat Creek

Bair’s Sports Grill

Mel’s Hard Luck Diner

Farmhouse Restaurant

Hog Tide Bar-B-Que

ReRico Brazilian Grill

Whole Hog BBQ

W.F. Cody’s

Metropolitan Grill

Hard Knox BBQ

Nicola’s Ristorante

Maso Pizza

The Hill Italian Restaurant

Neighbors Mill Bakery & Cafe

Coyotes Adobe Café

BlackBird Bar & Grill

Danna’s BBQ

Mexican Villa

Rocking Chair Restaurant

Springfield Brewing Co.

The Pitch Pizza & Pub

Archie's Italian Eatery

Click HERE for more information on Dine Out for Hunger.