Dino auctions off prized piano; money goes to Salvation Army

America's Piano Showman, Dino, is teaming up with the Salvation Army to help bring some Christmas cheer to the Ozarks!

Hhe's auctioning off his signature jeweled keyboard piano.

The current highest bidder is sitting at $5,600.

If you're a big Dino fan, or just someone who wants to help give back to the community by helping the Salvation Army, you can bid now, because the auction closes December 23 at 9:30a.m.

You can place your bid here: https://www.32auctions.com/organizations/59308/auctions/74501/auction_items/2063133