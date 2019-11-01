Discovery Center teaching lessons on dangers of opioids

There's an exhibit at Springfield's Discovery Center involving static electricity that will literally make your hair stand-on-end.

And while we've all heard the hair-raising facts about opioid addiction, the interactive science museum is now providing educational programming to teach youngsters about the dangers of the drug.

On Friday amidst the fun, inspiring, and engaging exhibits for visitors to try, 90 fourth graders from McBride Elementary School were grabbing their goggles and putting on their lab coats as part of a field trip to learn about neuroscience and opioids.

Essentially they became junior pharmacists, determining dosages for patient prescriptions and performing lab tests to see if they'd over-prescribed. That determination was made by pouring the pulverized pills into a container of water that represented the patient's weight. If the water turned a dark-blue, the students had prescribed too many pills.

The science of the project led to learning important facts that the students easily retained.

"The experience today was amazing because it was on their level," explained McBride Elementary fourth grade teacher Tasha Turner. "It was serious but fun as well. They learned how important it is to know what your taking and not just to take someone's pills just because they said you could. The lab portion showed them the difference visually that if you take the wrong amount what it could do to your body and that seemed to really have an impact on them today."

"There's something that's pretty popular with kids now called the pill party," added Discovery Center Executive Director Rob Blevins. "They'll take pills and dump them into a bowl and try something out. We want them to know that can have a negative effect on them and it's something we can teach and feel like we should."

Talking to the students it's obvious the message is sinking in.

"If you take them for too long it could start an addiction," fourth grader Cooper Harris replied when asked what he'd learned on Friday.

"You should use it only for the time that the doctor wants you to," added Ella Caldwell, also a McBride fourth grader. "You don't want to use it for a long time because you can die from it if you use too much and no one wants that."

Other chemical demonstrations were used as visual aids to make a point about the long-lasting dangers of opioid abuse.

"We teach kids about how opioids are used to manage pain," said Discovery Center Assistant Education Coordinator Cara Trautman. " Just like chemical reactions are not reversible and they're permanent, the same thing happens in your brain when you take an opioid for an extended amount of time. It completely changes your brain chemistry and you can't get it back to how it was functioning 100 percent before."

While you may think these students are too young to deal with such a heavy topic, the teachers say these children comprehend the issue all too well.

"We have seen just in the last couple of years the effects of it on our children from their parents who have become addicted to these things," said Turner. "They will remember it. It had an impact on them. They're very smart. Lots smarter than their teachers sometimes."

So it's hoped that when they face the same problems as they grow older, the lessons of their youth will return to them to help them make the right decision.

"Doing that is going to save lives," Blevins said. "It's going to mean we get to attend more graduations, and weddings, and less funerals."

The program is partially funded by the state but also requires private donations to keep spreading the word on the dangers of opioids. It's available for free to all Springfield teachers.