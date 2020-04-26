Discovery Center to host 'socially distant' graduation for elementary, middle school students

The Discovery Center in downtown Springfield will host a "socially distant" graduation for local elementary and middle school students who may not have the chance for one during the coronavirus pandemic.

The graduation ceremony is set for Monday at 2 p.m. It will be live streamed on the Discovery Center’s Facebook page.

Organizers say the graduation falls within CDC guidelines, providing ceremonies for kindergarten, fifth grade, and seventh grade students.

Photographers from Focus Photography will also provide free photos for the students.

