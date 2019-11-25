Dispatchers tied up with non-emergency calls to 911 line in Boone County, Ark.

James Benefiel has answered thousands of emergency calls in his two years with Boone County 911 dispatch.

But there's a certain type that is more of a distraction than anything.

"We do get a lot of calls that are, 'Well it's not an emergency, but," Benefiel said.

Out of the 1,400 calls dispatchers logged in the past two months, a third of them were transferred to other agencies.

"Probably 22, 23 of them were suspicious person walking down the street, or injured bird, or cat in the tree," said Daniel Bolen, the Boone County 911 director.

We combed through the logs for October and November. A few examples: One woman called 911 asking someone to take care of an injured dove. Two people called because they didn't have a ride to go somewhere. One called to get the number of Arkansas Game and Fish. And another reported littering.

"Some nights it's probably half the calls we get," Benefiel said.

The Boone County 911 director said one of the most common types of non-emergency calls that tie up the 911 line are from people who are still in their diapers.

"Kids get ahold of their parent's cell phone or their sibling's cell phone, and the phone dials 911, and you'll sit there and hear the baby gooing and gaing. Making baby sounds," Bolen said.

And the director said it happens all the time. That leaves the dispatcher trying to figure out if it’s an assault, someone struggling to breathe, or just a child playing around.

In those situations, the 911 director said if you catch your child calling, it's best to stay on the line.

"Say, 'Hey it was an accident. I'm sorry man.' And if we have to call you back, and not get ahold of anybody, and keep doing this, and we have to ping the phone and send the police out there or whatever we got to do," Bolen said.

Those types of calls are accidental, so we decided to ask people on the Harrison Downtown Square when they would call 911 on purpose.

We gave people nine cards with nine scenarios on them, and they had to decide if they'd dial 911 in that situation or the non-emergency number in Boone County, which is (870) 365-0797.

Most passed with flying colors, but some struggled.

Now, it may not sound like a big deal if you call 911 and it's not an emergency, but it can take up a dispatcher's time while he or she is juggling serious situations.

"You will get 20 calls within like five minutes of people reporting that same car accident," Benefiel said. "And in those times when somebody calls, 'It's not an emergency but,' it's extremely frustrating because you're trying to page out over the radio to get the fire department there, to get the EMS there and the police there, and you're trying to answer this flood of incoming calls. Yeah those are times where you're like, 'OK, yes that's not an emergency. Let me transfer you to,' and transfer and move on to the next call."

Our “experiment” in the square revealed something Benefiel knows: We all view situations differently based on our age, gender, and background. Which means Bolen and Benefiel still recommend: If you are ever in doubt, it is best to call 911 and let the professionals sort it out.

"Every crisis is the worst crisis ever as it comes along to you personally," Benefiel said.

Again, if you are looking for the non-emergency number in Boone County it is (870) 365-0797.