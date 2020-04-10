Districts work to provide quality education online, through end of school year

Learning from home is the new normal for Ozarks' students. Online, and at-home, instruction will last well into May, after the Missouri governor announced that all public schools will stay closed through the end of the academic year.

However, districts like Hollister are determined to not let students' learning lag behind.

"When breakfast is over, then they start on their work," Hollister Mom Laura Bush said. "They complete their assignments, they take breaks. They like to still have recess."

Bush says keeping her kids in a routine is the key to learning in her home. For her, education for her kids is a priority, despite the pandemic.

"I really just wanted to make sure they stayed on track, so they were on target for next year," Bush said.

Even though the classrooms don't look like they used to, Hollister school leaders are giving students top-quality learning, virtually.

"We owe it to our students to move forward with those fourth quarter standards because if they miss an entire quarter of learning, how can they succeed in their next grade," Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Sandy Leech said.

Hollister teachers provide new digital learning material every day.

"So, the students would watch the video, then they would have short activities to complete," Leech said.

While the videos are mainly about the lessons, teachers take it a step further, meeting their kids with a smile and a sense of reassurance.

"We also want to present this feeling of solidarity, this feeling of safety and security, as well as mental health and wellness," Leech said.

Leech says the school supports teachers and parents, too.

"They're saying we are checking in with our kids, making sure they're doing their work. That's hard when they're balancing everything at home," Leech said.

She says it's all about working together to sustain quality education through the end of the semester.

"As long as we are all trying to support our kiddos, which is what's important to us, we are on the right track," Leech said.

Families who don't have internet access at home can pick up paper packets at the school. Parents can also drive onto campus to connect to WiFi at the school.​