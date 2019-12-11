Dive teams searching for missing canoeist at Lake of the Ozarks

The Missouri Highway Patrol is searching for a missing canoeist at Lake of the Ozarks.

Investigators say the canoe flipped at the 19-mile marker of the lake around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. One man swam to safety. The other remains missing. The patrol has not identified the missing canoeist.

The dive team with the Mid-County Fire Protection District conducted both searches around the lake and inside the water. The water temperature ranges around 47 degrees. The depth of the cove varies from 15 to 40 feet deep.