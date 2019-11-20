Diversity Potluck to bring Greene County employees together

The Greene County Juvenile Center hopes a Diversity Potluck will bring together departments they work with every day.

Wednesday members from the juvenile court, judicial circuit court staff, Greene County Sheriff's office, Springfield Police Department, other surrounding police stations and all the Greene County employees will get together for the event at the Greene County Election Center.

This event came about after Danielle Walker, a paralegal with the Juvenile Court did an informal survey and was surprised by the findings.

“The common answer was that the court wants to work against us,” she tells KY3. “Law enforcement and the court that we’re not all on the same side. It kind of took me back because working for the community and public service, we’re all working together and we are all on the same side.”

The Potluck starts at 11:30 am and everyone is asked to bring a side dish for the event.

