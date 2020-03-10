Do thinner people have faster metabolisms? Science says no.

(CNN) - Who has the faster metabolism - the bigger person or the thinner person? If you guessed the thinner person, you would be wrong.

Scientists say the bigger your body, the more calories you're burning. That's because your metabolism has to work more in order to keep the body functioning and provide basic energy. (Source: CNN)

That's referred to as your basal, or resting, metabolic rate.

Have you ever tried to lose weight and the first 10 or so pounds come off much faster then the rest? That's because as you lose mass, your metabolism doesn't need to work as hard as it did 10 pounds ago.

Of course, this is a general explanation on how many calories your body is burning at rest.

Several other things come into play, like your body composition.

Lean mass, which includes muscle, burns more calories than fat. So the more muscle you have, the more calories you're burning.

And of course, you can’t forget physical activity. Everything from walking to sprinting takes energy, helping us torch those calories.

