Doctors disagree about medical abortion reversal treatment

A medical abortion consists of two pills used to terminate a pregnancy in its first few weeks. A doctor in the Ozarks says there is a way to reverse it if a woman changes her mind, but other experts question its effectiveness.

If a woman gets second thoughts about her medical abortion, she can call the Abortion Pill Reversal Hotline to find a nearby doctor who can prescribe a hormone to try to reverse the abortion.

That's led approximately 10 women to call Dr. Poppy Daniels in Ozark, Mo. in the last five years. Daniels said only some followed through with the reversal treatment, and one continued her pregnancy to full term.

"To me, it's just evidence of the miracle of life and I think it's amazing that we have this technology," Daniels said.

Daniels recently met the baby.

"It was just a situation she wasn't necessarily prepared for and made the decision to abort but instantly regretted it and called the abortion hotline quickly," she said.

Daniels said the hormone progesterone is what helped supplement that pregnancy and lead to a healthy baby. She is one of 800 doctors across the country who will prescribe the hormone to reverse a medical abortion.

"You need progesterone to get pregnant and stay pregnant. If you sort of have something that poisons that hormone, which is what mifepristone does, then what you're trying to do is counteract that poison with the antidote, which is progesterone," Daniels said.

Daniels said the treatment was studied by George Delgado, a California-based family medicine physician.

Dr. Daniel Grossman, an OB/GYN and professor at the University of California, San Francisco said medical abortion is different than the morning-after pill.

"It involves two medications," Grossman said. "Mifepristone which blocks the progesterone receptor, essentially causes the lining of the uterus to become thin and the pregnancy starts to separate from the lining of the uterus. The second medication is called misoprostol. That causes the cervix to open and the uterus to contract and expel the pregnancy."

Grossman said medical abortions are about 97% effective.

Daniels said there have been two studies done on the progesterone reversal treatment, which show a 64% effectiveness rate.

"That doesn't mean there's a flaw with it," Daniels said. "It just means sometimes it doesn't work."

Grossman said that research was poorly done.

"Those patients who have a living pregnancy 24 hours after taking mifepristone are very likely to have a continuing pregnancy that's going to go all the way to term because, essentially, the mifepristone is already out of their system," Grossman said.

Basically, according to Grossman, there's no way to know if progesterone was actually the reason the pregnancies continued.

"The bottom line is that we have no evidence that this treatment is better than doing nothing and just watching and waiting," he said.

In fact, if a woman decides she doesn't want an abortion, Grossman said, the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends she just not take the second medical abortion pill and be monitored closely.

The ACOG has written the medical abortion reversal is "not supported by science."

Daniels said, when progesterone is prescribed to reverse a medical abortion, it can be administered through pills or injections. Sometimes, women have to take the hormone for months, even till the near end of their pregnancy, according to Grossman. He is concerned about the possible side effects of the hormone and said there needs to be more research under the advisement of an institutional review board.

"We just don't know if there may be risks," he said.

Daniels said she understands and agrees there should be more studies done on the treatment, but has no concerns for the safety of pregnant women.

"What you’re doing is you’re giving a woman more of the same pregnancy hormone that her body normally makes, so there’s no risk to mom or baby with this therapy," she said.

Daniels said there are more risks with a medical abortion than with progesterone.

“Women tend to have a lot of pain and bleeding that occurs that obviously does not occur when you have a suction abortion," she said.

Grossman said serious complications during medical abortions happen in about 3 out of every 1,000 patients.

Eight states currently have laws requiring doctors to inform women seeking medical abortions about the possibility of reversal. Those states include Arkansas, Idaho, North Dakota and Kentucky. The American Medical Association recently sued North Dakota to block its law, saying the government would forcing doctors to lie. Grossman said the laws are based on "sketchy details."

Daniels said women should be informed of all their options.

"People change their minds," Daniels said. "Every day, sometimes 10 times a day, we change our minds. I think women deserve to know they do have the possibility of accessing this therapy if they choose to."

For the most recent student about the progesterone treatment, click HERE.

For the statement from the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, click HERE.