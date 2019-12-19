Dog board facilities full heading into holiday weekend

It’s time to start packing your bags for holiday travel and if you’re planning to drop your dog off at a boarding facility it’s time to pack their bag too.

Credit: Pixabay / MGN

Tom Cox, a manager with Happy Tails in Springfield says that you are welcome to bring anything to make your dog more comfortable but there are a few must-haves.

Favorite Toys:

It’s important to have a little comfort of home to help ease some of the anxiety your pet will experience being away from you. Don’t forget to put your pet’s name on it somewhere so it doesn’t get misplaced during his or her stay.

Something that smells like you:

Your dog is going to miss you a lot so having a shirt or blanket with their things will help.

Dog Food:

Many boarding facilities will have dog food on hand for your pet but sometimes it's best just to bring your own. Changing up your dog"s food can upset your pet's stomach. “Most people will bring their own food and it’s a comfort level for the dog,” Cox tells KY3.

If you haven’t booked your pet a stay yet, you might have some trouble finding a spot. We’ve done some of the work for you below.

Happy Tails: Full but has a waitlist

Camp Bow Wow: Full but has a waitlist

Holiday Pet lodge: Full but has a waitlist

Pampered Paws Pet Resort and Spa: Full but has a waitlist

Adams Animal Inn: Full but has a waitlist

Ruff Lyfe: While they don’t board dogs they will come to your house to take care of them. They have some availability left.

