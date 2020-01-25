Dog rescued from morning house fire in Springfield

A dog was rescued from a house fire Saturday morning in Springfield, Missouri.

The fire happened the 1500 block of N. Broadway. Crews responded to the scene around 7:45 a.m.

The family took the dog to a veterinarian for evaluation

Officials say the house damage is considered a total loss. The fire is under control, according to the Springfield Battalion Chief.

Two others escaped from the fire after a smoke detector alerted them.

One person is being treated for minor injuries, while another is being treated for smoke inhalation. EMS helped both people in response.